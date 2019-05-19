Members of the Syrian government forces stand at the Wafideen checkpoint on the outskirts of Damascus neighbouring the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta region. Photo: AFP
Syria air defences target projectiles fired from Israeli territory, state news agency says
- Residents say loud blasts were heard across Damascus late on Friday
Syrian conflict
A boy walks through a street near his home in Qayyarah, Iraq, on November 10, 2016, as an oil well burns nearby. Many streets and neighbourhoods in Qayyarah at the time looked apocalyptic, yet children could still be seen everywhere playing outside. Photo: Nicole Tung
From Syria to Iraq, Save the Children centenary photo show reveals indomitable spirit of kids in war zones
- Fifty images by photojournalist Nicole Tung will go on show in her native Hong Kong to mark the centenary of the Save the Children charity
- With a focus on Syria and Iraq, many of the images show children who still have big hopes and dreams despite having their lives destroyed by war
