Saudi Arabia's King Salman. Photo: Pool Photo via AP
Middle East

Saudi Arabia calls urgent GCC and Arab League meetings as tensions in region rise

  • Appeal for talks comes as US steps up its military presence in the Gulf
Topic |   Saudi Arabia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:11am, 19 May, 2019

Updated: 7:11am, 19 May, 2019

Saudi Aramco said some of its oil infrastructure in had been attacked, including one of its petroleum pumping stations that was targeted by an armed drone. File photo: EPA
Middle East

Saudi Arabia shuts major oil pipeline after Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels launch drone attacks

  • Saudi Arabia says drones hit oil pumping stations near capital
  • Follows sabotage of Saudi oil tankers off UAE coast
Topic |   Saudi Arabia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 10:16am, 15 May, 2019

Updated: 7:25pm, 15 May, 2019

