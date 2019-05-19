Saudi Arabia's King Salman. Photo: Pool Photo via AP
Saudi Arabia calls urgent GCC and Arab League meetings as tensions in region rise
- Appeal for talks comes as US steps up its military presence in the Gulf
Topic | Saudi Arabia
Saudi Aramco said some of its oil infrastructure in had been attacked, including one of its petroleum pumping stations that was targeted by an armed drone. File photo: EPA
Saudi Arabia shuts major oil pipeline after Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels launch drone attacks
- Saudi Arabia says drones hit oil pumping stations near capital
- Follows sabotage of Saudi oil tankers off UAE coast
