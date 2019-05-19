Duncan Laurence of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest grand final in Tel Aviv. Photo: AP
Netherlands wins 2019 Eurovision contest in Israel after Madonna dancers spark flag controversy
- Dutch singer-songwriter Duncan Laurence beat 25 other contestants in the grand final in Tel Aviv to win the glass microphone trophy
- Two backing dancers for Madonna briefly appear on stage wearing the Israeli and Palestinian flags on the back of their costumes
