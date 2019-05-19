Channels

Duncan Laurence of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest grand final in Tel Aviv. Photo: AP
Middle East

Netherlands wins 2019 Eurovision contest in Israel after Madonna dancers spark flag controversy

  • Dutch singer-songwriter Duncan Laurence beat 25 other contestants in the grand final in Tel Aviv to win the glass microphone trophy
  • Two backing dancers for Madonna briefly appear on stage wearing the Israeli and Palestinian flags on the back of their costumes
Topic |   Israel
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 9:45am, 19 May, 2019

Updated: 9:45am, 19 May, 2019

Netta Barzilai from Israel celebrating after winning the 2018 Eurovision song contest in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo: AP
Entertainment

Eurovision: the favourites, boycotts, death threats and why Madonna matters

  • Despite calls for boycotts, this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv will see 41 nations competing
  • Dutch singer Duncan Laurence is favourite to win, while French hopeful Bilal Hassani has faced a barrage of homophobic insults and death threats
Topic |   Music
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 10:00pm, 14 May, 2019

Updated: 3:42am, 15 May, 2019

Netta Barzilai from Israel celebrating after winning the 2018 Eurovision song contest in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo: AP
