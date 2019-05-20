Madonna performs during a guest appearance at the Grand Final of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Eurovision Song Contest scolds Madonna after Palestinian flag displayed by one of her dancers during Tel Aviv guest appearance
- During the performance two of her dancers flashed Israeli and Palestinian flags pinned on their backs, sparking anger from European Broadcast Union
Duncan Laurence of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest grand final in Tel Aviv. Photo: AP
Netherlands wins 2019 Eurovision contest in Israel after Madonna dancers spark flag controversy
- Dutch singer-songwriter Duncan Laurence beat 25 other contestants in the grand final in Tel Aviv to win the glass microphone trophy
- Two backing dancers for Madonna briefly appear on stage wearing the Israeli and Palestinian flags on the back of their costumes
