Madonna performs during a guest appearance at the Grand Final of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Middle East

Eurovision Song Contest scolds Madonna after Palestinian flag displayed by one of her dancers during Tel Aviv guest appearance

  • During the performance two of her dancers flashed Israeli and Palestinian flags pinned on their backs, sparking anger from European Broadcast Union
Topic |   Middle East
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 6:40am, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 6:40am, 20 May, 2019

Duncan Laurence of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest grand final in Tel Aviv. Photo: AP
Duncan Laurence of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest grand final in Tel Aviv. Photo: AP
Middle East

Netherlands wins 2019 Eurovision contest in Israel after Madonna dancers spark flag controversy

  • Dutch singer-songwriter Duncan Laurence beat 25 other contestants in the grand final in Tel Aviv to win the glass microphone trophy
  • Two backing dancers for Madonna briefly appear on stage wearing the Israeli and Palestinian flags on the back of their costumes
Topic |   Israel
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 9:45am, 19 May, 2019

Updated: 10:49pm, 19 May, 2019

Duncan Laurence of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest grand final in Tel Aviv. Photo: AP
