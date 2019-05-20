Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas (R) and Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat. Photo: EPA-EFE
Palestinians say they were ‘not consulted by any party’ on Bahrain peace conference that claims to be designed to boost its prosperity
- Secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organisation says ‘attempts at promoting an economic normalisation of the Israeli occupation will be rejected’
Topic | Middle East
