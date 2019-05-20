Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas (R) and Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat. Photo: EPA-EFE
Middle East

Palestinians say they were ‘not consulted by any party’ on Bahrain peace conference that claims to be designed to boost its prosperity

  • Secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organisation says ‘attempts at promoting an economic normalisation of the Israeli occupation will be rejected’
Topic |   Middle East
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:16pm, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 7:16pm, 20 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas (R) and Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Senior White House Adviser Jared Kushner is the chief architect of the proposals. Photo: AFP
Middle East

US to host Bahrain conference to set out economic aspects of Middle East peace plan

  • Workshop will bring together government, civil society and business leaders to look at ways to achieve Palestinian prosperity
Topic |   Middle East
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:06am, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 6:06am, 20 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Senior White House Adviser Jared Kushner is the chief architect of the proposals. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.