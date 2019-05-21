Fighters from UN-backed government forces distribute food and aid to people trapped near the al-Sawani frontline in Tripoli. Photo: Xinhua
Millions without water in Libya capital Tripoli as armed group cuts off supply
- Gunmen claiming to be loyal to Khalifa Hifter force shutdown in Tripoli and nearby cities
- The battle for the Libyan capital has threatened to ignite a civil war on the scale of the 2011 uprising against long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi
Topic | Libya
Fighters from the self-proclaimed Libyan National Army loyal to Khalifa Hifter attend their graduation ceremony at a military academy in Libya's eastern city of Benghazi. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump indicates support for ‘Field Marshal’ Khalifa Hifter, Libyan strongman leading attack on Tripoli’s UN-backed government
- Khalifa Hifter’s forces mounted an offensive on Tripoli almost three weeks ago against Libya’s internationally recognised government
- Trump appears to contradict public position taken by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
