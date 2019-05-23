Alessandro Sandrini: ‘I woke up in a room where there were two people who were armed and hooded’. Photo: AFP
Holiday hostage nightmare ends for Italian Alessandro Sandrini, held by kidnappers in Syria for almost three years
- Alessandro Sandrini flew to Turkey in October 2016 for a holiday but soon disappeared
- His captors released two subsequent videos, including one posted on the internet last July, showing him dressed in an orange jumpsuit
Topic | Syrian conflict
Alessandro Sandrini: ‘I woke up in a room where there were two people who were armed and hooded’. Photo: AFP