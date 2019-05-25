US President Donald Trump speaks to the media before leaving the White House on May 14. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump to send 1,500 more US troops to Middle East as Iran tensions rise
- Purpose of deployment is to enhance protection of forces already in region
- Trump administration has claimed it has evidence Iran is threatening possible attacks on American interests or allies in Middle East
Topic | Iran
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Beijing last week. Photo: AFP
China, Iran to forge closer ties due to common threat from United States, analysts say
- Beijing remains keen to resolve its trade war with Washington but stronger economic relations with Tehran seem inevitable, observers say
- Foreign ministers from China and Iran met in Beijing on Friday
Topic | US-China relations
