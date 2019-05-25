Channels

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media before leaving the White House on May 14. Photo: Bloomberg
Middle East

Donald Trump to send 1,500 more US troops to Middle East as Iran tensions rise

  • Purpose of deployment is to enhance protection of forces already in region
  • Trump administration has claimed it has evidence Iran is threatening possible attacks on American interests or allies in Middle East
Topic |   Iran
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 1:04am, 25 May, 2019

Updated: 1:04am, 25 May, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media before leaving the White House on May 14. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Beijing last week. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China, Iran to forge closer ties due to common threat from United States, analysts say

  • Beijing remains keen to resolve its trade war with Washington but stronger economic relations with Tehran seem inevitable, observers say
  • Foreign ministers from China and Iran met in Beijing on Friday
Topic |   US-China relations
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Published: 10:17pm, 23 May, 2019

Updated: 2:27am, 24 May, 2019

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Beijing last week. Photo: AFP
