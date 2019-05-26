Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Photo: AFP
Iran’s Javad Zarif says US troop deployment to Middle East a 'threat to international peace'
- Washington says the reinforcements are in response to a “campaign” of recent attacks approved by Iran’s top leadership
- The deployments have raised concerns that brinkmanship with Tehran could lead to a dangerous miscalculation
Topic | Iran
US President Donald Trump: ‘If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran’. File photo: Abaca Press
Donald Trump in tweet vows ‘end of Iran’ if it wants to fight
- Tensions between Washington and Tehran have been on the rise as the United States has deployed a carrier group and B-52 bombers to the Gulf
- The White House has sent mixed signals in recent days, amid multiple US media reports of infighting in Trump’s cabinet over how hard to push Iran
