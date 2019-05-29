UAE Navy boats are seen next to the Saudi tanker Al Marzoqah off the Port of Fujairah, UAE. Photo: Reuters
Iran ‘almost certainly’ behind oil tanker attacks off UAE coast, US National Security Adviser John Bolton claims
- Speaking in Abu Dhabi, Bolton’s accusations come as tensions soar between Washington and Tehran
UAE Navy boats are seen next to the Saudi tanker Al Marzoqah off the Port of Fujairah, UAE. Photo: Reuters
Fishermen cross the sea waters off Fujairah, United Arab Emirates. Photo: AP Photo
