Mohammed Ali Najafi and Mitra Ostad. Photo: Social media
Middle East

Former Tehran mayor Mohammed Ali Najafi confesses to killing his wife, Mitra Ostad, on Iranian state TV

  • Iranians enraged over hands-off reaction by police, as Najafi is seen being warmly greeted by officers, then sipping tea in commander’s office
  • Clip shows reporter handling gun allegedly used in the killing and counting number of bullets left in the chamber
Topic |   Iran
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 4:26am, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 4:26am, 30 May, 2019

Mohammed Ali Najafi and Mitra Ostad. Photo: Social media
The man, identified only by his surname Zhang, confessed to killing both women. Photo: Hldnews.com
Society

Chinese man drowned girlfriend and tried to make it look like an accident ... five years after doing the same to his wife

  • Man in Liaoning reportedly confesses to murdering both women after police became suspicious about second death
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Published: 5:37pm, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 6:18pm, 8 May, 2019

The man, identified only by his surname Zhang, confessed to killing both women. Photo: Hldnews.com
