SCMP
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talks to the press following a vote to dissolve the Knesset (Israeli parliament) on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Israel to hold rerun elections in September as Benjamin Netanyahu fails to form coalition

  • In unprecedented move, lawmakers vote 74-45 in favour of dissolving parliament and setting elections for September 17
  • Ex-defence minister Avigdor Lieberman blocked agreement by refusing to abandon a key demand
Topic |   Israel
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 5:23am, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 6:51am, 30 May, 2019

Members of the Syrian government forces stand at the Wafideen checkpoint on the outskirts of Damascus neighbouring the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta region. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Syria air defences target projectiles fired from Israeli territory, state news agency says

  • Residents say loud blasts were heard across Damascus late on Friday
Topic |   Syrian conflict
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 4:22am, 19 May, 2019

Updated: 4:22am, 19 May, 2019

