Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talks to the press following a vote to dissolve the Knesset (Israeli parliament) on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Israel to hold rerun elections in September as Benjamin Netanyahu fails to form coalition
- In unprecedented move, lawmakers vote 74-45 in favour of dissolving parliament and setting elections for September 17
- Ex-defence minister Avigdor Lieberman blocked agreement by refusing to abandon a key demand
Topic | Israel
Members of the Syrian government forces stand at the Wafideen checkpoint on the outskirts of Damascus neighbouring the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta region. Photo: AFP
Syria air defences target projectiles fired from Israeli territory, state news agency says
- Residents say loud blasts were heard across Damascus late on Friday
Topic | Syrian conflict
