Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Afghan security forces inspect the scene of a suicide bomber targeted cadets at Marshal Fahim National Defense University in Kabul. Photo: EPA-EFE
Middle East

Six dead, 16 wounded, in Islamic State-claimed blast at Kabul military academy

  • Police spokesman says the suicide bomber had been on foot and blew himself up when a soldier challenged him near the entrance to the war college
Topic |   Afghanistan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 10:07pm, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 10:07pm, 30 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Afghan security forces inspect the scene of a suicide bomber targeted cadets at Marshal Fahim National Defense University in Kabul. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.