Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz at the Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Mecca. Photo: Reuters
Saudi King Salman opens Arab summit urging international effort to thwart Iran’s ‘criminal acts’
- It follows US allegations that Iran was almost certainly behind this month’s sabotage of four ships off the UAE coast
- Iraq, which has offered to mediate between Washington and Tehran, rejected the joint statement and has warned of a risk of war in the Persian Gulf
Topic | Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz at the Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Mecca. Photo: Reuters