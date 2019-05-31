Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz at the Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Mecca. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

Saudi King Salman opens Arab summit urging international effort to thwart Iran’s ‘criminal acts’

  • It follows US allegations that Iran was almost certainly behind this month’s sabotage of four ships off the UAE coast
  • Iraq, which has offered to mediate between Washington and Tehran, rejected the joint statement and has warned of a risk of war in the Persian Gulf
Topic |   Saudi Arabia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:11pm, 31 May, 2019

Updated: 1:12pm, 31 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz at the Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Mecca. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.