United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: AP Photo
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says US ready to negotiate with Iran without preconditions, despite strengthened military presence
- Pompeo responds to Iranian President Hassan Rowhani’s expression of willingness to negotiate with the US
Topic | Iran
United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: AP Photo
Shinzo Abe will also meet Iran’s President Hassan Rowhani (right) before meeting Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Photo: EPA
Japan PM Shinzo Abe to meet Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on trip to help ease US tensions
- The visit is aimed at helping encourage dialogue with the US and ease tensions
- The visit will be the first by an incumbent Japanese prime minister since 1978
Topic | Shinzo Abe
Shinzo Abe will also meet Iran’s President Hassan Rowhani (right) before meeting Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Photo: EPA