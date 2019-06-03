Channels

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: AP Photo
Middle East

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says US ready to negotiate with Iran without preconditions, despite strengthened military presence

  • Pompeo responds to Iranian President Hassan Rowhani’s expression of willingness to negotiate with the US
Topic |   Iran
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Published: 2:27am, 3 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:27am, 3 Jun, 2019

Shinzo Abe will also meet Iran’s President Hassan Rowhani (right) before meeting Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Photo: EPA
Diplomacy

Japan PM Shinzo Abe to meet Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on trip to help ease US tensions

  • The visit is aimed at helping encourage dialogue with the US and ease tensions
  • The visit will be the first by an incumbent Japanese prime minister since 1978
Topic |   Shinzo Abe
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:34pm, 2 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:47pm, 2 Jun, 2019

Shinzo Abe will also meet Iran’s President Hassan Rowhani (right) before meeting Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Photo: EPA
