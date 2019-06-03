The T4 airbase, also known as Tiyas, is halfway between Homs and the ancient ruins of Palmyra.
Syria accuses Israel of striking airbase as Donald Trump tweets about Russia’s ‘butchery’
- The attack on the airbase in Homs province comes hours after Israel announced that it had carried out strikes in Syria in response to rocket fire
- US President Donald Trump tells Russia to stop ‘bombing the hell’ out of Syria’s last jihadist stronghold Idlib
Destruction at the entrance of a hospital in the village of Kafr Nabl, south of the jihadist-held Syrian province of Idlib. Photo: AFP
Russian air strikes hit three hospitals in Syria’s Idlib, monitor claims
- Air strikes hit a hospital in Kafranbel and another located underground on the outskirts of Hass
