The T4 airbase, also known as Tiyas, is halfway between Homs and the ancient ruins of Palmyra.
Syria accuses Israel of striking airbase as Donald Trump tweets about Russia’s ‘butchery’

  • The attack on the airbase in Homs province comes hours after Israel announced that it had carried out strikes in Syria in response to rocket fire
  • US President Donald Trump tells Russia to stop ‘bombing the hell’ out of Syria’s last jihadist stronghold Idlib
Published: 10:22am, 3 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:22am, 3 Jun, 2019

Destruction at the entrance of a hospital in the village of Kafr Nabl, south of the jihadist-held Syrian province of Idlib. Photo: AFP
Russian air strikes hit three hospitals in Syria’s Idlib, monitor claims

  • Air strikes hit a hospital in Kafranbel and another located underground on the outskirts of Hass
Published: 6:36am, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 6:36am, 6 May, 2019

Destruction at the entrance of a hospital in the village of Kafr Nabl, south of the jihadist-held Syrian province of Idlib. Photo: AFP
