Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

French nationals sentenced by a Baghdad court to death for joining Islamic State. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Death row: is France ‘outsourcing’ trials of Islamic State jihadists to Iraq?

  • Iraq has convicted more than 500 suspected foreign members of IS since the start of 2018, sentencing nine from France to death
  • France has long insisted its adult citizens captured in Iraq or Syria must face trial before local courts, while stressing its opposition to capital punishment
Topic |   Islamic State
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:14am, 3 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:14am, 3 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

French nationals sentenced by a Baghdad court to death for joining Islamic State. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Displaced Syrian mother Mona Mutayr (centre, wearing a red shawl) breaks her fast with her children in a field near a camp for displaced people at the village of Atme, in the jihadist-held northern Idlib province. Photo: AFP
Europe

Human rights agency slams France’s ‘inhumane and degrading treatment’ of jihadists’ children

  • France’s Human Rights Defender Jacques Toubon issues scathing statement alleging the country has violated the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child
Topic |   France
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 10:06pm, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 5:32am, 30 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Displaced Syrian mother Mona Mutayr (centre, wearing a red shawl) breaks her fast with her children in a field near a camp for displaced people at the village of Atme, in the jihadist-held northern Idlib province. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.