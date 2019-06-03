French nationals sentenced by a Baghdad court to death for joining Islamic State. Photo: AFP
Death row: is France ‘outsourcing’ trials of Islamic State jihadists to Iraq?
- Iraq has convicted more than 500 suspected foreign members of IS since the start of 2018, sentencing nine from France to death
- France has long insisted its adult citizens captured in Iraq or Syria must face trial before local courts, while stressing its opposition to capital punishment
Displaced Syrian mother Mona Mutayr (centre, wearing a red shawl) breaks her fast with her children in a field near a camp for displaced people at the village of Atme, in the jihadist-held northern Idlib province. Photo: AFP
Human rights agency slams France’s ‘inhumane and degrading treatment’ of jihadists’ children
- France’s Human Rights Defender Jacques Toubon issues scathing statement alleging the country has violated the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child
