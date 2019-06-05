Journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks during a press conference in Manama, Bahrain, in December 2014. Photo: AP
‘Shocking’ timing: US shared nuclear tech with Saudi Arabia soon after killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi
- Trump administration granted first of two authorisations on October 18 last year, 16 days after Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul
- Timing of approvals likely to heap pressure on president, with lawmakers becoming increasingly critical of US support for Saudi Arabia since journalist’s death
