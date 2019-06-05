Channels

President Donald Trump shows a chart highlighting arms sales to Saudi Arabia during a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Photo: AP Photo
Middle East

US senators seek to block Donald Trump’s arms sales to Saudi Arabia over fears weapons may be turned on civilians

  • Republican senator Lindsey Graham, usually a Trump ally, says the actions of the Saudis cannot be ignored
Topic |   Saudi Arabia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 10:39pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:39pm, 5 Jun, 2019

President Donald Trump shows a chart highlighting arms sales to Saudi Arabia during a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Photo: AP Photo
US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's King Salman take part in a signing ceremony at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh in May 2017. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Defying Congress, Donald Trump okays US$8 billion in arms sales to Saudi Arabia and UAE

  • Citing national emergency over tensions with Iran, administration will go ahead with 22 arms deals
  • Sales come after Trump vetoed move by Congress to stop US support for Saudi-led war in Yemen
Topic |   Middle East
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:01am, 25 May, 2019

Updated: 4:17am, 25 May, 2019

US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's King Salman take part in a signing ceremony at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh in May 2017. Photo: AFP
