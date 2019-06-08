Channels

People walk past Russian S-400 missile air defence systems before the military parade to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the battle of Stalingrad. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

US sets deadline of July 31 for Turkey to backtrack on Russian S-400 missile deal

  • The US considers Turkey’s participation in Russian deal to be incompatible with agreement for its own F-35 fight jet
Topic |   Turkey
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:00am, 8 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:59am, 8 Jun, 2019

People walk past Russian S-400 missile air defence systems before the military parade to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the battle of Stalingrad. Photo: Reuters
A Russian S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile system is seen in Red Square for the Victory Day parade in Moscow. Photo: Xinhua
Russia & Central Asia

Kremlin condemns alleged US ultimatum to Turkey over Russian S-400 missile deal

  • The US reportedly wants Turkey to instead buy the US Patriot missile system instead
Topic |   United States
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 6:57pm, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 6:57pm, 22 May, 2019

A Russian S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile system is seen in Red Square for the Victory Day parade in Moscow. Photo: Xinhua
