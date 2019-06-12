The entrance of Abha airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia’s mountainous resort. Photo: AFP
Coalition forces vow action against Yemen after 26 civilians wounded in Saudi airport missile attack
- Strike hit the civil airport in the mountain resort of Abha, a popular summer getaway for Saudis seeking escape from the heat of Riyadh or Jeddah
Topic | Yemen
Boris Johnson leaves his home in London. Photo: AFP
Boris Johnson under pressure over arms sales to Saudi Arabia following 2016 Yemen bombing that killed civilians
- The Saudi-led coalition has been repeatedly accused of bombing indiscriminately during the Yemeni civil war
- Johnson is the front runner to become the Conservative leader and therefore the next British prime minister
Topic | Saudi Arabia
