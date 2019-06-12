Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The entrance of Abha airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia’s mountainous resort. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Coalition forces vow action against Yemen after 26 civilians wounded in Saudi airport missile attack

  • Strike hit the civil airport in the mountain resort of Abha, a popular summer getaway for Saudis seeking escape from the heat of Riyadh or Jeddah
Topic |   Yemen
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:05pm, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:05pm, 12 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The entrance of Abha airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia’s mountainous resort. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Boris Johnson leaves his home in London. Photo: AFP
Europe

Boris Johnson under pressure over arms sales to Saudi Arabia following 2016 Yemen bombing that killed civilians

  • The Saudi-led coalition has been repeatedly accused of bombing indiscriminately during the Yemeni civil war
  • Johnson is the front runner to become the Conservative leader and therefore the next British prime minister
Topic |   Saudi Arabia
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 11:21am, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:35pm, 12 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Boris Johnson leaves his home in London. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.