Norwegian crude oil tanker Front Altair, which caught fire in the Gulf of Oman, following the incident. Photo: EPA
Two oil tankers evacuated after new incident in Gulf of Oman
- Iran said the tankers were involved in an accident, but the US called it a ‘reported attack’
- An incident last month in the strategic sea lane saw four oil tankers damaged, with Washington pointing the finger at Tehran
UAE Navy boats are seen next to the Saudi tanker Al Marzoqah off the Port of Fujairah, UAE. Photo: Reuters
Iran ‘almost certainly’ behind oil tanker attacks off UAE coast, US National Security Adviser John Bolton claims
- Speaking in Abu Dhabi, Bolton’s accusations come as tensions soar between Washington and Tehran
