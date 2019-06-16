Passengers and crew aboard a Turkish Airlines flight subdue a man who started screaming a few minutes after take-off from Istanbul on Friday. Photo: AP
Passengers subdue man who screamed and tried to smash window on Turkish Airlines plane
- Complaining he could not breathe, man later tried to head towards cockpit
- Flight bound for Sudan had to return to Istanbul, where police escorted the man off
Topic | Aviation
Ground crew inspect a China Southern Airlines plane after an 80-year-old woman threw a handful of coins into the engine in 2017. Photo: Handout
Chinese airport warns passengers throwing coins at planes ‘will harm prayers for safe trip’
- Notice goes up at airport in Sanya, Hainan saying the ritual is illegal after spate of safety incidents across the country
- Employee says they have not seen any ‘lucky coin toss’ cases but have staff keeping watch when flights are boarding
Topic | China Society
