Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: ‘We won’t hesitate to deal with any threat to our people, our sovereignty, our territorial integrity and our vital interests’. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Tanker attacks: world divided over Iran’s role as Saudi crown prince breaks silence

  • Attacks have raised fears of confrontation in vital oil shipping route of Strait of Hormuz at time of increased tensions between Iran and United States
Topic |   Iran
Agencies

Agencies  

Published: 10:06am, 16 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:40am, 16 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: ‘We won’t hesitate to deal with any threat to our people, our sovereignty, our territorial integrity and our vital interests’. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A tanker burns in the Gulf of Oman after a mystery attack that the United States has blamed on Iran. Photo: AFP
Geopolitics

Oil tanker attacks: did Iran’s ties with China just go up in smoke?

  • Washington has blamed Tehran for an attack on two oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, putting pressure on Iran’s allies like China
  • Beijing usually backs its trade partner – but experts say the trade war with the US and problems with Huawei may have changed the equation
Topic |   Iran
SCMP

Meaghan Tobin  

John Power  

Published: 7:30am, 15 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:42pm, 15 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A tanker burns in the Gulf of Oman after a mystery attack that the United States has blamed on Iran. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.