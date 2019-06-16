Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: ‘We won’t hesitate to deal with any threat to our people, our sovereignty, our territorial integrity and our vital interests’. Photo: AFP
Tanker attacks: world divided over Iran’s role as Saudi crown prince breaks silence
- Attacks have raised fears of confrontation in vital oil shipping route of Strait of Hormuz at time of increased tensions between Iran and United States
Topic | Iran
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: ‘We won’t hesitate to deal with any threat to our people, our sovereignty, our territorial integrity and our vital interests’. Photo: AFP
A tanker burns in the Gulf of Oman after a mystery attack that the United States has blamed on Iran. Photo: AFP
Oil tanker attacks: did Iran’s ties with China just go up in smoke?
- Washington has blamed Tehran for an attack on two oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, putting pressure on Iran’s allies like China
- Beijing usually backs its trade partner – but experts say the trade war with the US and problems with Huawei may have changed the equation
Topic | Iran
A tanker burns in the Gulf of Oman after a mystery attack that the United States has blamed on Iran. Photo: AFP