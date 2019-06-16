An Israeli man protesting outside the magistrates’ court in Jerusalem on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Wife of Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu convicted of using public money to order takeaways
- Conviction of Sara Netanyahu stems from her ordering food from restaurants instead of eating meals cooked by the chef at the prime minister’s official residence
- Netanyahu has a reputation for finding legal loopholes to receive state funding for her household’s relatively high expenses
Topic | Israel
