Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman applaud after unveiling the sign for the new settlement of ‘Ramat Trump’, or ‘Trump Heights’, on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Jewish settlement in Israeli-occupied Golan Heights gets named after Donald Trump

  • Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was at the naming ceremony for the village, which has been around since the 1980s and has 10 residents
Topic |   Israel
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 11:43pm, 16 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:55pm, 16 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman applaud after unveiling the sign for the new settlement of ‘Ramat Trump’, or ‘Trump Heights’, on Sunday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.