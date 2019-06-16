Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman applaud after unveiling the sign for the new settlement of ‘Ramat Trump’, or ‘Trump Heights’, on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Jewish settlement in Israeli-occupied Golan Heights gets named after Donald Trump
- Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was at the naming ceremony for the village, which has been around since the 1980s and has 10 residents
Topic | Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman applaud after unveiling the sign for the new settlement of ‘Ramat Trump’, or ‘Trump Heights’, on Sunday. Photo: AFP