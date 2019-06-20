Former Air Force commander Akin Ozturk, centre, one of those sentenced. Photo: AP
Turkey hands down multiple life sentences to 24 people for attempting to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in coup
- A judge handed 17 of those sentenced 141 aggravated life terms each over the deaths of 139 people, for ‘violating the constitution’ and ’attempting to assassinate the president’
- Seven others were given between one and 17 aggravated life sentences each
