Ekrem Imamoglu, candidate of the secular opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), makes his victory statements at CHP offices in Istanbul. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Middle East

Ekrem Imamoglu wins Istanbul mayoral election re-run, says victory marks ‘new beginning’ for Turkey

  • Imamoglu, candidate of the opposition Republican People’s Party, vows to work closely with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Topic |   Turkey
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:43am, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:42am, 24 Jun, 2019

Russian S-400 missile air defence systems. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

US gives Turkey July 31 deadline to scrap Russian S-400 missile defence system deal

  • Pentagon also phasing out Ankara’s role in F-35 fighter jet production and ending training courses for Turkish pilots
Topic |   Turkey
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Published: 6:00am, 8 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:28pm, 8 Jun, 2019

