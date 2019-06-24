Ekrem Imamoglu, candidate of the secular opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), makes his victory statements at CHP offices in Istanbul. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Ekrem Imamoglu wins Istanbul mayoral election re-run, says victory marks ‘new beginning’ for Turkey
- Imamoglu, candidate of the opposition Republican People’s Party, vows to work closely with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Topic | Turkey
Russian S-400 missile air defence systems. Photo: Reuters
US gives Turkey July 31 deadline to scrap Russian S-400 missile defence system deal
- Pentagon also phasing out Ankara’s role in F-35 fighter jet production and ending training courses for Turkish pilots
Topic | Turkey
