Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu comes out of a military helicopter as he visits an old army outpost overlooking the Jordan Valley. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Israel says it will consider Trump’s Middle East economic peace plan but Palestinians to boycott

  • Full details of US$50 billion plan are set to be announced by the US this week at a workshop in Bahrain
Topic |   Israel
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 6:16am, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:16am, 24 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu comes out of a military helicopter as he visits an old army outpost overlooking the Jordan Valley. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Palestinians hold banners and shout slogans as they rally against the US-led Israeli-Palestinian peace conference in Bahrain. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Palestinians reject Jared Kushner’s US$50 billion ‘economy first’ approach to Middle East peace

  • Senior Palestine official says the US plan was made up of ‘abstract promises’ and calls for political solution to conflict
Topic |   Middle East
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 2:17am, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:17am, 23 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Palestinians hold banners and shout slogans as they rally against the US-led Israeli-Palestinian peace conference in Bahrain. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.