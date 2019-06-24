Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu comes out of a military helicopter as he visits an old army outpost overlooking the Jordan Valley. Photo: AFP
Israel says it will consider Trump’s Middle East economic peace plan but Palestinians to boycott
- Full details of US$50 billion plan are set to be announced by the US this week at a workshop in Bahrain
Palestinians hold banners and shout slogans as they rally against the US-led Israeli-Palestinian peace conference in Bahrain. Photo: AFP
