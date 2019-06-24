Channels

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi King Salman in Jeddah. Photo: EPA-EFE
Middle East

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets Saudi king for Iran crisis talks

  • Pompeo met the Saudi king and crown prince in Jeddah days after the downing of a US drone
  • He described Saudi Arabia and the UAE as ‘two great allies in the challenge that Iran presents’
Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:59pm, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:02pm, 24 Jun, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before leaving the White House on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua
United States & Canada

Trump’s cancellation of retaliatory strikes on Iran over drone attack not sign of ‘weakness’: John Bolton

  • ‘I never called the strike against Iran “BACK,” I just stopped it from going forward at this time,’ US president tweeted
  • While US president is said to have called off strikes on Iran on Thursday, he authorised cyberattacks instead, according to media reports
Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 10:00am, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:07pm, 23 Jun, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before leaving the White House on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua
