US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi King Salman in Jeddah. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets Saudi king for Iran crisis talks
- Pompeo met the Saudi king and crown prince in Jeddah days after the downing of a US drone
- He described Saudi Arabia and the UAE as ‘two great allies in the challenge that Iran presents’
Topic | United States
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before leaving the White House on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua
Trump’s cancellation of retaliatory strikes on Iran over drone attack not sign of ‘weakness’: John Bolton
- ‘I never called the strike against Iran “BACK,” I just stopped it from going forward at this time,’ US president tweeted
- While US president is said to have called off strikes on Iran on Thursday, he authorised cyberattacks instead, according to media reports
Topic | Donald Trump
