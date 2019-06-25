Channels

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Photo: EPA-EFE
Middle East

New US sanctions will end path of diplomacy, Iran foreign ministry says

  • The Trump administration’s new sanctions against Iran’s supreme leader and foreign minister are ‘destroying the established international mechanisms for maintaining world peace and security’, Tehran says
Topic |   Iran
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 7:02pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:03pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi King Salman in Jeddah. Photo: EPA-EFE
Middle East

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets Saudi king for Iran crisis talks

  • Pompeo met the Saudi king and crown prince in Jeddah days after the downing of a US drone
  • He described Saudi Arabia and the UAE as ‘two great allies in the challenge that Iran presents’
Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:59pm, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:57pm, 24 Jun, 2019

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi King Salman in Jeddah. Photo: EPA-EFE
