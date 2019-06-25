Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Photo: EPA-EFE
New US sanctions will end path of diplomacy, Iran foreign ministry says
- The Trump administration’s new sanctions against Iran’s supreme leader and foreign minister are ‘destroying the established international mechanisms for maintaining world peace and security’, Tehran says
Topic | Iran
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi King Salman in Jeddah. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets Saudi king for Iran crisis talks
- Pompeo met the Saudi king and crown prince in Jeddah days after the downing of a US drone
- He described Saudi Arabia and the UAE as ‘two great allies in the challenge that Iran presents’
Topic | United States
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi King Salman in Jeddah. Photo: EPA-EFE