Minister of State for Displaced Affairs Saleh al-Gharib arriving to attend a meeting of the Lebanese cabinet at the Presidential Palace in Baabda. Photo: AP Photo
Two aides to Lebanese Druze minister Saleh al-Gharib killed as convoy hit by gunfire in ‘clear assassination attempt’
- Tensions simmer as attack is condemned by Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri
Topic | Middle East
Minister of State for Displaced Affairs Saleh al-Gharib arriving to attend a meeting of the Lebanese cabinet at the Presidential Palace in Baabda. Photo: AP Photo