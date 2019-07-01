Iranian President Hassan Rowhani (centre) inspects equipment on National Nuclear Technology Day in Tehran. Photo: EPA
Iran breaches enriched uranium stockpile limit under unravelling nuclear deal
- Tehran had been expected for days to acknowledge it broke the limit after earlier warning it would do so
- It held off on publicly making an announcement as European leaders met on Friday in Vienna to discuss ways of saving the accord
The United Nations Security Council's semi-annual briefing on the implementation of Resolution 2231. Photo: Xinhua
Europe left powerless as Iran’s nuclear deal unravels because of Donald Trump’s rejection of agreement
- 2015 accord had promised Iran relief from international sanctions in return for guarantees about the peaceful nature of its nuclear programme
