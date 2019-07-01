Channels

Iranian President Hassan Rowhani (centre) inspects equipment on National Nuclear Technology Day in Tehran. Photo: EPA
Middle East

Iran breaches enriched uranium stockpile limit under unravelling nuclear deal

  • Tehran had been expected for days to acknowledge it broke the limit after earlier warning it would do so
  • It held off on publicly making an announcement as European leaders met on Friday in Vienna to discuss ways of saving the accord
Topic |   Iran
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 9:52pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:02pm, 1 Jul, 2019

The United Nations Security Council's semi-annual briefing on the implementation of Resolution 2231. Photo: Xinhua
Middle East

Europe left powerless as Iran’s nuclear deal unravels because of Donald Trump’s rejection of agreement

  • 2015 accord had promised Iran relief from international sanctions in return for guarantees about the peaceful nature of its nuclear programme
Topic |   European Union
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 10:59pm, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:18am, 28 Jun, 2019

