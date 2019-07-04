Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A British Royal Navy ship (back R) patrols near supertanker Grace 1 suspected of carrying crude oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Tehran summons UK ambassador on Gibraltar detention of ‘Iran tanker’ suspected of carrying oil to Syria

  • Britain said the supertanker, the Grace 1, was acting in violation of EU sanctions
Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:37pm, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:37pm, 4 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A British Royal Navy ship (back R) patrols near supertanker Grace 1 suspected of carrying crude oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Iranian President Hassan Rowhani chairs a cabinet meeting in the capital Tehran, in a photo released on Wednesday. Photo: Iranian presidency via AFP
Middle East

Iran says it will enrich uranium to ‘any amount we want’, as Donald Trump warns that threats ‘can come back to bite you’

  • Move could narrow window Tehran needs to produce enough material for a nuclear weapon
  • Warning puts pressure on Europe to save faltering nuclear deal and offer way around intense US sanctions
Topic |   Iran
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 5:58am, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:56pm, 4 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Iranian President Hassan Rowhani chairs a cabinet meeting in the capital Tehran, in a photo released on Wednesday. Photo: Iranian presidency via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.