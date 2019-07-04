A British Royal Navy ship (back R) patrols near supertanker Grace 1 suspected of carrying crude oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions. Photo: AFP
Tehran summons UK ambassador on Gibraltar detention of ‘Iran tanker’ suspected of carrying oil to Syria
- Britain said the supertanker, the Grace 1, was acting in violation of EU sanctions
Iranian President Hassan Rowhani chairs a cabinet meeting in the capital Tehran, in a photo released on Wednesday. Photo: Iranian presidency via AFP
Iran says it will enrich uranium to ‘any amount we want’, as Donald Trump warns that threats ‘can come back to bite you’
- Move could narrow window Tehran needs to produce enough material for a nuclear weapon
- Warning puts pressure on Europe to save faltering nuclear deal and offer way around intense US sanctions
