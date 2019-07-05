Channels

Dubai’s Sheikh Mohammed and Princess Haya walk towards the paddock at Ascot, in Britain, in June 2012. Photo: AP
Middle East

Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein, wife of Dubai’s billionaire ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, is hiding in London, British media reports say

  • Princess Haya fled for Europe last month after becoming aware of details related to her runaway stepdaughter Princess Latifa’s forced return to UAE
  • Sheikh Mohammed has filed an application for divorce and custody of the pair’s two children, ages 11 and 7
Published: 3:24am, 5 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:09pm, 5 Jul, 2019

The Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, towers above all other structures in Dubai. The city’s housing market is in the doldrums. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong & China

Dubai offers long-term residence, retirement visas to lure wealthy Chinese to boost slumping property market

  • The Gulf city is offering visas with validity of up to 10 years for investors buying property worth 5 million dirhams (US$1.36 million)
  • Dubai’s property market has been caught in a rut, with property prices falling 13.2 per cent in the 12 months to April
Published: 7:00am, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:03am, 12 Jun, 2019

