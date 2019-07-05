A British Royal Navy ship patrols near supertanker Grace 1 suspected of carrying crude oil to Syria. Photo: AFP
Iran accuses Britain of doing America’s bidding, demands release oil tanker held in Gibraltar
- Iran foreign ministry said the move was unacceptable during a meeting with British ambassador who was summoned to hear a formal protest after the vessel was detained
- Gibraltar authorities said the tanker was carrying crude to Syria in violation of EU sanctions
Topic | Iran
A British Royal Navy ship patrols near supertanker Grace 1 suspected of carrying crude oil to Syria. Photo: AFP