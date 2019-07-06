Debris covers the ground after an air strike at a detention centre in Tajoura, east of Tripoli in Libya, on Wednesday. Photo: AP
UN calls for Libya ceasefire as death toll climbs to 1,000
- Security Council condemns air strike on detention centre that killed 53 migrants, calling on all sides to de-escalate the situation
- Fighting has forced more than 100,000 people to flee their homes and threatens to plunge country into deeper conflict
Topic | Libya
In this file photo taken on June 27, 2017 a Libyan coast guardsman stands on a boat during the rescue of 147 illegal immigrants attempting to reach Europe. Photo: Agence France-Presse
German migrant rescue charity Sea-Eye says one of its vessels rescued 65 migrants in overloaded rubber boat off Libya
- Blue dinghy lacked sufficient drinking water for the 64 men and one woman, and there was no satellite phone or navigation aid on board
Topic | European Union
