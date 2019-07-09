Channels

The IAEA flag at the agency's headquarters in Vienna. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Iran has breached uranium enrichment cap: United Nations nuclear watchdog confirms

  • International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors have verified that Tehran is enriching uranium above 3.67 per cent, the UN body said in a statement
Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:35am, 9 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:35am, 9 Jul, 2019

The IAEA flag at the agency’s headquarters in Vienna. Photo: AFP
A farmer fertilises rice seedlings in fields near Pyongyang in 2017. Photo: AP
Geopolitics

‘You can’t turn rice into nuclear weapons’: South Korea to send 50,000 tonnes of rice to feed drought-hit North Korea

  • Seoul’s announcement came a day before Chinese President Xi Jinping was to travel to Pyongyang for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un
  • It is the South’s largest donation since 2008 and is expected to help support up to 2 million children, pregnant women and nursing mothers
Topic |   North Korea
Park Chan-kyong

Park Chan-kyong  

Published: 7:41pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:01am, 20 Jun, 2019

A farmer fertilises rice seedlings in fields near Pyongyang in 2017. Photo: AP
