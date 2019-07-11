The UK warship HMS Montrose. Photo: UK Royal Navy
British warship aims guns at Iranian boats that ‘harassed’ oil tanker in Gulf, US officials say
- The tanker was entering the Strait of Hormuz when it was approached by the Iranian vessels
- Comes after Britain impounded an Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar on suspicion of violating sanctions on Syria
The USS Mason in the Gulf of Oman in June. The US aims to form a coalition to guarantee freedom of navigation in strategic Gulf waters amid fraught relations between Washington and Tehran. Photo: EPA
Gulf mission patrol: US seeks allies for military coalition as Iran tensions mount
- Under the plan, the United States would provide command ships and lead surveillance efforts in strategic Gulf waters
- Allies would patrol waters near the US command ships and escort commercial vessels with their nation’s flags
