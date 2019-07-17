Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of detained Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe, sits outside the Iranian Embassy in Knightsbridge. Photo: DPA
Middle East

Jailed British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe taken to psychiatric ward

  • Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in April 2016 at a Tehran airport as she headed back to Britain with her daughter after a family visit
  • She was sentenced to five years in jail after being convicted of trying to topple the Iranian government
Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 12:46pm, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:51pm, 17 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of detained Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe, sits outside the Iranian Embassy in Knightsbridge. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.