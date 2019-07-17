Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of detained Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe, sits outside the Iranian Embassy in Knightsbridge. Photo: DPA
Jailed British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe taken to psychiatric ward
- Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in April 2016 at a Tehran airport as she headed back to Britain with her daughter after a family visit
- She was sentenced to five years in jail after being convicted of trying to topple the Iranian government
