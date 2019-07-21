Channels

A screen grab of a video provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps showing its members boarding the British-flagged tanker Stena Impero. Photo: EPA
Middle East

Iran refuses to release seized British oil tanker, says fate of crew depends on ‘cooperation’

  • The vessel was impounded with its 23 crew members aboard after being seized by Iranian troops in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday
  • Tehran claims the oil tanker failed to respond to distress calls and turned off its transponder after hitting a fishing boat
Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:43pm, 21 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:45pm, 21 Jul, 2019

The British oil tanker Stena Impero. File photo: AP
Middle East

Seizure of British ship Stena Impero a ‘reciprocal’ move, Iran says

  • The vessel had been heading for Saudi Arabia on Friday when it collided with a fishing vessel
  • Germany and France urged Tehran to release the tanker, while London warned that ‘there will be serious consequences’
Topic |   Iran
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 3:43am, 20 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:04pm, 20 Jul, 2019

The British oil tanker Stena Impero. File photo: AP
