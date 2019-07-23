Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

People walk past a mural depicting an Iranian flag along a street in Tehran on Monday. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Iran says it arrested 17 Iranians allegedly recruited by CIA and has sentenced some to death

  • Iranian intelligence official says those arrested worked on ‘sensitive sites’ in military and nuclear installations and were offered US jobs or visas
  • Trump calls announcement ‘totally false story’ and ‘another lie’ from Iran
Topic |   Iran
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 4:40am, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:40am, 23 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

People walk past a mural depicting an Iranian flag along a street in Tehran on Monday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s announcement was Washington’s latest step to ratchet up economic pressure on Tehran. Photo: Bloomberg
China

US sanctions Chinese oil trader Zhuhai Zhenrong for violating Iran restrictions

  • Announcement by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is latest move to pressure Tehran over its nuclear programme and alleged military activities in Middle East
  • Zhuhai Zhenrong and Chinese state refiner Sinopec are responsible for nearly all Iranian crude that China imports
Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:01am, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:38am, 23 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s announcement was Washington’s latest step to ratchet up economic pressure on Tehran. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.