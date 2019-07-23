People walk past a mural depicting an Iranian flag along a street in Tehran on Monday. Photo: AFP
Iran says it arrested 17 Iranians allegedly recruited by CIA and has sentenced some to death
- Iranian intelligence official says those arrested worked on ‘sensitive sites’ in military and nuclear installations and were offered US jobs or visas
- Trump calls announcement ‘totally false story’ and ‘another lie’ from Iran
Topic | Iran
People walk past a mural depicting an Iranian flag along a street in Tehran on Monday. Photo: AFP
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s announcement was Washington’s latest step to ratchet up economic pressure on Tehran. Photo: Bloomberg
US sanctions Chinese oil trader Zhuhai Zhenrong for violating Iran restrictions
- Announcement by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is latest move to pressure Tehran over its nuclear programme and alleged military activities in Middle East
- Zhuhai Zhenrong and Chinese state refiner Sinopec are responsible for nearly all Iranian crude that China imports
Topic | Iran
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s announcement was Washington’s latest step to ratchet up economic pressure on Tehran. Photo: Bloomberg