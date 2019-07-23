Channels

US President Donald Trump welcomes Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House. Photo: Xinhua
Middle East

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani seeks ‘clarification’ after Donald Trump makes extraordinary claim he could wipe country ‘off the face of the Earth’

  • President said he could easily win a war with Afghanistan, but did not ‘want to kill 10 million people’, sparking upset and outrage
Topic |   Afghanistan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 5:34pm, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:34pm, 23 Jul, 2019

US President Donald Trump. Photo: EPA
United States & Canada

Donald Trump tells non-white congresswomen he attacked to ‘apologise to America’

  • The comment comes a week after he sparked a firestorm of outrage by attacking the left-leaning lawmakers in a series of racially charged tweets
  • Analysts say he plans to make inflammatory attacks on the four women a centrepiece of his 2020 re-election strategy
Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 10:47pm, 21 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:47pm, 21 Jul, 2019

