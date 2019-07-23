US President Donald Trump welcomes Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House. Photo: Xinhua
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani seeks ‘clarification’ after Donald Trump makes extraordinary claim he could wipe country ‘off the face of the Earth’
- President said he could easily win a war with Afghanistan, but did not ‘want to kill 10 million people’, sparking upset and outrage
Topic | Afghanistan
US President Donald Trump. Photo: EPA
Donald Trump tells non-white congresswomen he attacked to ‘apologise to America’
- The comment comes a week after he sparked a firestorm of outrage by attacking the left-leaning lawmakers in a series of racially charged tweets
- Analysts say he plans to make inflammatory attacks on the four women a centrepiece of his 2020 re-election strategy
Topic | United States
