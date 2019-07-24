Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The HMS Montrose. File photo: EPA-EFE
Middle East

British vessel transits Strait of Hormuz, where Iran seized tanker

  • The liquefied petroleum gas carrier was closely shadowed by a British warship, a maritime publication reported
  • Britain’s foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt recently confirmed the HMS Montrose has accompanied more than 30 ships over the last 10 days through the strait
Topic |   Britain
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 8:02pm, 24 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The HMS Montrose. File photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Two armed members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard inspect the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero. Photo: AP
Europe

Britain holds crisis talks over Iran’s seizure of tanker

  • The meeting of security ministers and officials discussed how to secure shipping in the sensitive Gulf region, which is vital to the world’s oil supply
Topic |   Britain
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 3:30am, 23 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Two armed members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard inspect the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.