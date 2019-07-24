The HMS Montrose. File photo: EPA-EFE
British vessel transits Strait of Hormuz, where Iran seized tanker
- The liquefied petroleum gas carrier was closely shadowed by a British warship, a maritime publication reported
- Britain’s foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt recently confirmed the HMS Montrose has accompanied more than 30 ships over the last 10 days through the strait
Two armed members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard inspect the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero. Photo: AP
Britain holds crisis talks over Iran’s seizure of tanker
- The meeting of security ministers and officials discussed how to secure shipping in the sensitive Gulf region, which is vital to the world’s oil supply
