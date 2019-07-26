Before Iranians can check out the latest offerings on Twitter or YouTube, they must scroll through an array of icons on their smartphones, searching for the best workaround to bypass official censors. Photo: AP
How Iranians evade online censorship to surf the internet despite objections of hardliners
- President Hassan Rowhani vowed to expand internet freedom when he was elected in 2013 but has failed to fully deliver on those promises
- YouTube also remains largely off-limits, as it’s hard to download and view videos while using the workarounds
Topic | Iran
Before Iranians can check out the latest offerings on Twitter or YouTube, they must scroll through an array of icons on their smartphones, searching for the best workaround to bypass official censors. Photo: AP
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visiting Bushehr nuclear power plant in January 2015. Photo: EPA
Donald Trump: Iran is ‘playing with fire’ after nuclear deal limit breached
- ‘Iran has crossed the 300kg limit,’ said Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who denied US claims Tehran had been violating an agreement with the EU
Topic | Donald Trump
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visiting Bushehr nuclear power plant in January 2015. Photo: EPA