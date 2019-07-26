Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Before Iranians can check out the latest offerings on Twitter or YouTube, they must scroll through an array of icons on their smartphones, searching for the best workaround to bypass official censors. Photo: AP
Middle East

How Iranians evade online censorship to surf the internet despite objections of hardliners

  • President Hassan Rowhani vowed to expand internet freedom when he was elected in 2013 but has failed to fully deliver on those promises
  • YouTube also remains largely off-limits, as it’s hard to download and view videos while using the workarounds
Topic |   Iran
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 3:12pm, 26 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Before Iranians can check out the latest offerings on Twitter or YouTube, they must scroll through an array of icons on their smartphones, searching for the best workaround to bypass official censors. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visiting Bushehr nuclear power plant in January 2015. Photo: EPA
Middle East

Donald Trump: Iran is ‘playing with fire’ after nuclear deal limit breached

  • ‘Iran has crossed the 300kg limit,’ said Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who denied US claims Tehran had been violating an agreement with the EU
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:36pm, 2 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visiting Bushehr nuclear power plant in January 2015. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.