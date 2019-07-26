The US said it was removing Turkey from the F-35 programme. Photo: Reuters
Turkey will turn elsewhere if US will not sell F-35 jets, Tayyip Erdogan says
- The US said it was removing Turkey from the F-35 programme after Ankara bought Russian S-400 missile defences
- The president said Turkey may also reconsider its purchase of advanced Boeing aircraft from the US
Topic | Turkey
A Sukhoi SU-35 at the Paris Air Show in 2013. Photo: AP
Russia offers to sell SU-35 fighter jets to Turkey after US removes Ankara from F-35 programme
- Offer came a day after US government said Turkey was being kicked out of the stealth fighter programme because it was buying Russian missile systems
Topic | Defence
