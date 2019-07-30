Channels

Jordan’s Princess Haya bint al-Hussein. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Dubai ruler’s wife, Jordanian Princess Haya, seeks ‘forced marriage protection order’ in British court

  • A forced marriage protection order helps if someone says they have been forced into marriage or are already in a forced marriage, according to official British legal definitions
Topic |   Middle East
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:17pm, 30 Jul, 2019

Jordan's Princess Haya bint al-Hussein. Photo: AFP
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the ruler of Dubai, and his wife Princess Haya of Jordan at Royal Ascot in Britain during happier times. Photo: AP
Nisha Mathew
Opinion

Opinion

Nisha Mathew

Dubai’s runaway Princess Haya is the least of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s problems

  • The Dubai ruler’s image took a hit when one of his six wives, Princess Haya, fled to Britain
  • But it was a reliance on credit and a dalliance with Iran that really hurt his legacy – and left him in the shade of big brother Abu Dhabi
Nisha Mathew

Nisha Mathew  

Updated: 8:06pm, 13 Jul, 2019

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the ruler of Dubai, and his wife Princess Haya of Jordan at Royal Ascot in Britain during happier times. Photo: AP
