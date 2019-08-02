Security forces inspect the site of a deadly attack in Aden, Yemen, on Thursday. Photo: AP
Rebel missile and suicide attack kill at least 51 in Yemen
- Double attacks mark deadliest day in nearly two years for southern city of Aden
- Most casualties resulted from missile strike, which slammed into military parade of newly graduated militia fighters
US President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Donald Trump wins veto fight as Senate fails to block arms sales to Saudis
- Few Republicans join Democrats in voting for resolutions to override president’s vetos
- Result demonstrates limits of Congress’ ability to act as check on Trump’s policies, even those opposed by members of his own party
