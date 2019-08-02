Channels

Security forces inspect the site of a deadly attack in Aden, Yemen, on Thursday. Photo: AP
Middle East

Rebel missile and suicide attack kill at least 51 in Yemen

  • Double attacks mark deadliest day in nearly two years for southern city of Aden
  • Most casualties resulted from missile strike, which slammed into military parade of newly graduated militia fighters
Topic |   Yemen
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 8:05am, 2 Aug, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
United States & Canada

Donald Trump wins veto fight as Senate fails to block arms sales to Saudis

  • Few Republicans join Democrats in voting for resolutions to override president’s vetos
  • Result demonstrates limits of Congress’ ability to act as check on Trump’s policies, even those opposed by members of his own party
Topic |   Saudi Arabia
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 7:52am, 30 Jul, 2019

