Hamza bin Laden was being groomed as a leader of the group his father founded. Photo: AP
Hamza bin Laden may have been groomed to lead al-Qaeda but the group will survive his death
- The US State Department offered a US$1 million bounty for him in February although various experts believe he was already dead already by then
- The group is slowly rebuilding in disparate franchises from east Asia to West Africa, aiming to fill the vacuum left by Islamic State’s demise
Topic | Islamic militancy
