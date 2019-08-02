Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hamza bin Laden was being groomed as a leader of the group his father founded. Photo: AP
Middle East

Hamza bin Laden may have been groomed to lead al-Qaeda but the group will survive his death

  • The US State Department offered a US$1 million bounty for him in February although various experts believe he was already dead already by then
  • The group is slowly rebuilding in disparate franchises from east Asia to West Africa, aiming to fill the vacuum left by Islamic State’s demise
Topic |   Islamic militancy
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:22pm, 2 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hamza bin Laden was being groomed as a leader of the group his father founded. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.