Saudi women have long required permission from their male ‘guardians’ to marry, renew their passports. Photo: Reuters
Saudi Arabia finally allows women to travel independently
- The regulation allows women over the age of 21 to obtain passports and leave the country without their guardian’s permission
- The ruling comes as the kingdom faces heightened scrutiny over its human rights record
Topic | Saudi Arabia
